2018 Chevrolet Impala
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
90,430KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8642429
- Stock #: B3581
- VIN: 2G1105S34J9156843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26305 - Our Price is just $25539!
This 2018 Chevy Impala hits the target with handsome lines, composed handling and on-point connectivity. This 2018 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 90,430 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Impala LT will add plenty of luxurious features such as a remote engine start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a power adjustable driver seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, hill start assist, automatic on/off headlamps, panic brake assist and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
POWER SEAT
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Auto headlamps
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Hands Free Keyless Entry
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6