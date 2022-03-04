2018 Chevrolet Impala

$25,539 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 4 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8642429

8642429 Stock #: B3581

B3581 VIN: 2G1105S34J9156843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,430 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options POWER SEAT Interior remote start Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Auto headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM 4G WiFi Hands Free Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.