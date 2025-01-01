$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 4WD Crew Cab 153 Work Truck
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,232KM
VIN 1GC1KUEG6JF277682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,232 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
