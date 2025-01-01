Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

125,232 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
12166284

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Used
125,232KM
VIN 1GC1KUEG6JF277682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,232 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500