2018 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
120,393KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8955028
- Stock #: P3608
- VIN: 1GNSKHKC9JR105035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $57048 - Our Price is just $55386!
This Chevy Suburban is a full-size, body-on-frame hauler that rules the SUV world, with loads of tech to keep you safe on the road. This 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2018 Chevy Suburban is aimed at shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs.This SUV has 120,393 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Suburban's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Suburban LT is a great choice as you'll receive plenty of additional features such as a power liftgate, IntelliBeam headlights, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, leather seats that are heated in the front, power adjustable pedals, lane keep assist plus a forward collision warning system. This impressive SUV also includes lane departure warning, aluminum wheels, teen driver technology, rear park assist and a premium smooth riding suspension. Additional features include an 8 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats and a remote vehicle starter, assist side steps and a third row 60/40 split-folding bench seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Remote Engine Start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Sound
Park Assist
Touch Screen
Intellibeam
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6