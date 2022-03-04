2018 Chrysler Pacifica

$32,555 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 7 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8473170

8473170 Stock #: B3532A

B3532A VIN: 2C4RC1AG3JR140258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,778 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Cruise Control Compass Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.25 AXLE RATIO Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 71 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs) Normal-Duty Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Tires: P235/65R17 BSW AS 17" wheel covers Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit Sliding Rear Doors Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Additional Features Touch Screen 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Steel Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.