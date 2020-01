2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW, 7 PASSENGER, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING LEATHER, HEATED POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, QUAD BUCKET SEATING, REAR AIR/HEAT, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER REAR HATCH, DRIVING LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH HARD DRIVE, KEYLESS ENTRY, PRIVACY GLASS AND SO MUCH MORE! ONLY 36150 Km, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, WAS OVER $41,000.00 NEW....OUR LOW PRICE ONLY $27,995. DONT MISS IT!!! 2C4RDGDGXJR288225 DRASTICALLY REDUCED TO $24,995.00....

Safety Fog Lights

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Traction Control System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Sliding Doors Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

Rear Air & Heat

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Quad Seating Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Windows rear window defogger

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features All Equipped

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Electronic Compass

Power Rear Hatch

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

110 V outlet

Audio input jack for mobile devices

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

6.5' Touchscreen

Power Seats Driver and Passenger

Premium Audio With Hard Drive

