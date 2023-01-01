$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
GT AWD
2018 Dodge Journey
GT AWD
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,464KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG4JT477324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T294
- Mileage 163,464 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
