2018 Dodge Journey

163,464 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD

2018 Dodge Journey

GT AWD

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,464KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG4JT477324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T294
  • Mileage 163,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2018 Dodge Journey