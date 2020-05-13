Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,134KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5010243
  • Stock #: 3179A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9JT215563
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, Canada Value Pkg FWD, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS -inc: 17" Wheel Covers
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
  • ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
  • BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Nissan

2000 Toyota Sienna LE
 300,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano P...
 51,598 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey C...
 140,819 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Knight Nissan

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory