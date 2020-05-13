2018 Dodge Journey

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Granite Crystal Metallic

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS -inc: 17" Wheel Covers

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic

ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)

TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)

GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)

BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.