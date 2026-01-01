Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

156,985 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box Loaded

Watch This Vehicle
13479139

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box Loaded

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 13479139
  2. 13479139
  3. 13479139
  4. 13479139
  5. 13479139
  6. 13479139
  7. 13479139
  8. 13479139
  9. 13479139
  10. 13479139
  11. 13479139
  12. 13479139
  13. 13479139
  14. 13479139
  15. 13479139
  16. 13479139
  17. 13479139
  18. 13479139
  19. 13479139
  20. 13479139
  21. 13479139
  22. 13479139
  23. 13479139
  24. 13479139
  25. 13479139
  26. 13479139
  27. 13479139
  28. 13479139
  29. 13479139
  30. 13479139
  31. 13479139
  32. 13479139
  33. 13479139
  34. 13479139
  35. 13479139
  36. 13479139
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,985KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG8JFB89600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Crew Cab
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD Loaded, Heated Buckets, Priced to Sell! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD Loaded, Heated Buckets, Priced to Sell! 96,139 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD 5.7L Quad Cab, 4 Door, 6 Pass. Loaded, On Sale for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 RAM 1500 4WD 5.7L Quad Cab, 4 Door, 6 Pass. Loaded, On Sale 279,361 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium, 435 HP, Low Km, Gorgeous & Sale Priced for sale in Swift Current, SK
2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium, 435 HP, Low Km, Gorgeous & Sale Priced 85,008 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2018 Ford F-150