2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box Loaded
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
156,985KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG8JFB89600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,985 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Crew Cab
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
