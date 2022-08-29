$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,444KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9143038
- Stock #: 3626A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H89JH130195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,444 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're shopping for a top shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets, says Edmunds. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 63,444 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L AWD. The EX-L trim brings some luxury to this versatile crossover. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch audio display with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB ports, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking system, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6