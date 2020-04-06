2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Keyless Start
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Knee Air Bag
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Hands-Free Liftgate
- Requires Subscription
