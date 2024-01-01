Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

103,017 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,017KM
VIN KM8J3CA40JU836976

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 24T152
  • Mileage 103,017 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Courtesy Lights

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-XXXX

888-813-0604

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2018 Hyundai Tucson