$24,995
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Luxury AWD
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,017KM
VIN KM8J3CA40JU836976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T152
- Mileage 103,017 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
