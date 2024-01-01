Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> The 2018 Jeep Cherokee, its a thoroughly modern family crossover, capable in all road conditions. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 126,406 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Cherokees trim level is Altitude. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude offers features for comfort and convenience, such as the remote keyless entry which provides fast access, a six-way driver seat, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth with six speakers and wireless streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAX2JD613925 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAX2JD613925</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2018 Jeep Cherokee

126,406 KM

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Used
126,406KM
VIN 1C4PJMAX2JD613925

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12813A
  • Mileage 126,406 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
HID Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

