2018 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,406KM
VIN 1C4PJMAX2JD613925
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12813A
- Mileage 126,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
The 2018 Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, capable in all road conditions. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 126,406 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude offers features for comfort and convenience, such as the remote keyless entry which provides fast access, a six-way driver seat, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth with six speakers and wireless streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hid Headlamps, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAX2JD613925.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
HID Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Email Standard Dodge
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2018 Jeep Cherokee