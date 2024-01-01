$20,857+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$20,857
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,778KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX6JD502583
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3996B
- Mileage 168,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, UConnect!
Compare at $21483 - Our Price is just $20857!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the 2018 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 168,778 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with 4-wheel drive capability, aluminum wheels and off-road suspension, skid plates, leather seats, Uconnect 3C with a 8.4 inch screen, a rearview camera, keyless entry and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX6JD502583.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Additional Features
UConnect
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
2018 Jeep Cherokee