2018 Jeep Compass

35,859 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

NORTH

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Sale

35,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8479134
  • Stock #: 22T068
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBBXJT395883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T068
  • Mileage 35,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt steering wheel, a roof rack, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

