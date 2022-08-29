Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

34,958 KM

Details Description Features

$24,807

+ tax & licensing
$24,807

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport - Streaming Audio - Proximity Key

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport - Streaming Audio - Proximity Key

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$24,807

+ taxes & licensing

34,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9211888
  • Stock #: 3625A
  • VIN: 3C4NJCAB9JT117990

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3625A
  • Mileage 34,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $25551 - Our Price is just $24807!

If you want to drive a Jeep, then the 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the best ways to go. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This low mileage SUV has just 34,958 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Compass's trim level is Sport. This versatile Jeep Compass Sport is an outstanding value. It comes standard with a Uconnect infotainment system with a five-inch display screen, Bluetooth hands-free talking and an audio aux input jack, steering wheel audio controls and cruise control for added convenience. It also comes with power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, air conditioning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJCAB9JT117990.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key

