Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokees expertise doesnt begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what youd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 78,123 kms. Its velvet red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Cherokees trim level is Trailhawk. This Off-Road ready Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is setup for almost anything. It comes with Jeeps legendary Quadra-Trac II 4X4 system, auto-leveling suspensionn, skid plates, a limited-slip differential, trailer hitch, red accent tow hooks, Uconnect 8.4 with hands free bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote start, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, polished aluminum wheels, leather seats with suede inserts which are heated and ventilated in front, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Bluetooth.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

78,123 KM

Trailhawk

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

78,123KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFLG1JC167712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 78,123 kms. It's velvet red pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Off-Road ready Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is setup for almost anything. It comes with Jeeps legendary Quadra-Trac II 4X4 system, auto-leveling suspensionn, skid plates, a limited-slip differential, trailer hitch, red accent tow hooks, Uconnect 8.4 with hands free bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote start, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, polished aluminum wheels, leather seats with suede inserts which are heated and ventilated in front, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFLG1JC167712.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

