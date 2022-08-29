$37,859+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
High Altitude II - Navigation
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
108,008KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183514
- Stock #: P3638
- VIN: 1C4RJFCG7JC398937
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38995 - Our Price is just $37859!
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 108,008 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is High Altitude II. This Grand Cherokee High Altitude is up for any adventure. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, Uconnect with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and premium audio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCG7JC398937.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
