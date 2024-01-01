$23,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Lincoln MKC
AWD SELECT
2018 Lincoln MKC
AWD SELECT
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,946KM
VIN 5LMCJ2D92JUL07011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T245
- Mileage 89,946 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
2018 Lincoln MKC