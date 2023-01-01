$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
130,831KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9462655
- Stock #: 3672A
- VIN: JM3KFBCM9J0423475
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mazda CX-5 is packed with safety features and the latest technology, all while wrapped in a gorgeous exterior! This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however there is one SUV that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do with. The CX-5 looks and feels far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from an expensive crossover. Inside, the cabin is filled in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you need to fill it with. This SUV has 130,831 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Upgrading to this CX-5 GS comes with a long list of convenient and luxury amenities, these include a power rear liftgate, heated front seats, a power driver seat, heated steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen and MAZDA CONNECT. You'll also receive smart city brake support, remote keyless entry with push button start, a rear view camerea, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, heated power side mirrors and advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear View Camera, Mazda Connect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
POWER SEAT
Power Liftgate
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Blind Spot Monitoring
Mazda Connect
Low Speed Brake Assist
