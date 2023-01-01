$39,839+ tax & licensing
$39,839
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2018 Nissan Armada
2018 Nissan Armada
4X4 PLATINUM
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$39,839
+ taxes & licensing
110,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10010430
- Stock #: 3688A
- VIN: JN8AY2NC2J9556338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3688A
- Mileage 110,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41034 - Our Price is just $39839!
Whether you're towing a boat or running errands, this Nissan Armada is up to any task you can throw at it. This 2018 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 110,350 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Armada's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. Luxury meets capability in this Armada Platinum. It comes with four-wheel drive, a rear DVD player, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pearl Metallic Premium Paint.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Pearl Metallic Premium Paint
Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Pearl Metallic Premium Paint
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
