2018 Nissan Murano

13,494 KM

Details

$44,816

+ tax & licensing
$44,816

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Platinum

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

13,494KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8298993
  • Stock #: P3537
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5JN180260

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 13,494 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK?Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.Every retail vehicle new or used purchase from us receives our 5 star package.*Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage**Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance***Key Fob & Remote Replacement****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car*****Nitrogen Filled TiresBuyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether

Vehicle Features

PACKAGE AA00,Remote Engine Start,Traction Control,Adaptive Cruise Control,Stability Control,Privacy Glass,Power Mirror(s),Power Door Locks,Sun/Moonroof,Engine Immobilizer,HD Radio,All Wheel Drive,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Keyless Start,Daytime Running Light...

