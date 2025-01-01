$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SL Premium
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,173KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3JC669004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T146
- Mileage 151,173 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Audio Voice Control
