2018 Nissan Pathfinder

151,173 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

12924344

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SL Premium

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,173KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3JC669004

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T146
  • Mileage 151,173 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Audio Voice Control

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2018 Nissan Pathfinder