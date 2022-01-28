$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
- Listing ID: 8191944
- Stock #: 11958A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 48,172 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Pathfinder boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.*This Nissan Pathfinder Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
