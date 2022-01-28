Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

48,172 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8191944
  Stock #: 11958A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 48,172 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Pathfinder boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.*This Nissan Pathfinder Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

