2018 Nissan Pathfinder

$37,243 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8922754

8922754 Stock #: 3596A

3596A VIN: 5N1DR2MMXJC639174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3596A

Mileage 105,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.