2018 Nissan Qashqai

82,646 KM

$25,539

+ tax & licensing
$25,539

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

S - Heated Seats - Power Mirrors

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

$25,539

+ taxes & licensing

82,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9305383
  • Stock #: B3657
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR5JW292154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth!

Compare at $26305 - Our Price is just $25539!

This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 82,646 kms. It's gun metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This versatile Qashqai S is an excellent value. It comes with an AM/FM CD audio system with a five-inch color display, a USB port, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a rear spoiler, LED daytime running lights, power heated mirrors with LED turn signals, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

