Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist - Certified - $221 B/W
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
126,683KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473110
- VIN: JN8AT2MV5JW321015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3550A
- Mileage 126,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35059 - Our Price is just $32767!
Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 126,683 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's pearl white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an intelligent around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Every Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 155-point inspection tothoroughly check that all major components meet our high standards. From the floor mats andfuel cap to the chassis and engine, not even the smallest detail is overlooked. To top it off, youget a long list of exceptional services and warranties that we completely stand behind, givingyou confidence in your vehicle purchase for years to come. Every Nissan must be in primecondition and pass a 155 - point inspection before it qualifies for the Certified Pre-Ownedprogram. All significant components of the vehicle are scrutinized. The inspection includes:CarProof Comprehensive Vehicle History Report, 10 point Pre-inspection and VIN Validation, 16 Point Comprehensive Road Test, 32 point Inspection of Engine and Related Systems, 14 Point Inspection of Braking, Suspension and Steering Systems, 9 point Inspection of Transmission / Drive Systems, 7 point Inspection of Wheels and Tires, 26 point Inspection of Body and Exterior, 36 point Inspection of Interior Amenities, 5 point Inspection of Supplemental Restraint Systems. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (306) 778-7000.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $220.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $40152 ). See dealer for details.
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Rear View Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
