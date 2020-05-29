Menu
$24,208

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Nissan

306-778-7000

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$24,208

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5134325
  • Stock #: D3271A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY307854
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal Cloth
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size Cars, SV CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Requires Subscription
  • PACKAGE MR00 W/STYLE PACKAGE -inc: Style Package Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Tilt Feature Centre Room Dim Lamp (LED)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Nissan

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

