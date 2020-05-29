2018 Nissan Sentra

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Requires Subscription

PACKAGE MR00 W/STYLE PACKAGE -inc: Style Package Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Tilt Feature Centre Room Dim Lamp (LED)

