2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV - Certified - Bluetooth - $138 B/W
Location
69,573KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473152
- Stock #: 3535A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9JY328532
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,573 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23855 - Our Price is just $20368!
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is for sale today in Swift Current.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 69,573 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Every Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 155-point inspection tothoroughly check that all major components meet our high standards. From the floor mats andfuel cap to the chassis and engine, not even the smallest detail is overlooked. To top it off, youget a long list of exceptional services and warranties that we completely stand behind, givingyou confidence in your vehicle purchase for years to come. Every Nissan must be in primecondition and pass a 155 - point inspection before it qualifies for the Certified Pre-Ownedprogram. All significant components of the vehicle are scrutinized. The inspection includes:CarProof Comprehensive Vehicle History Report, 10 point Pre-inspection and VIN Validation, 16 Point Comprehensive Road Test, 32 point Inspection of Engine and Related Systems, 14 Point Inspection of Braking, Suspension and Steering Systems, 9 point Inspection of Transmission / Drive Systems, 7 point Inspection of Wheels and Tires, 26 point Inspection of Body and Exterior, 36 point Inspection of Interior Amenities, 5 point Inspection of Supplemental Restraint Systems. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (306) 778-7000.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24959 ). See dealer for details.
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Rear View Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.52 AXLE RATIO
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
