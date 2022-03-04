2018 Nissan Sentra

Sale $20,368 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 5 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P205/55R16 AS Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.52 AXLE RATIO 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) Additional Features Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

