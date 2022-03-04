$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.6 SR Turbo CVT - Premium Package
35,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This low mileage sedan has just 35,000 kms. It's scarlet ember pearl metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sentra's trim level is 1.6 SR Turbo CVT. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR Turbo trim. It comes with tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, 3 Coat Premium Paint.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
3 Coat Premium Paint
