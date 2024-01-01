Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Rear view Camera, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start!</b><br> <br> Whether youre on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2018 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 284,601 kms. Its case ih red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 2500s trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Rear View Camera, Parksense Rear Park Assist, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Led Bed Lighting, Trailer Tow Mirrors. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL2JG184712 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL2JG184712</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2018 RAM 2500

284,601 KM

Details Description Features

$76,155

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$76,155

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
284,601KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL2JG184712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Case IH Red
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12704A
  • Mileage 284,601 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Rear view Camera, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start!

Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2018 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 284,601 kms. It's case ih red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Rear View Camera, Parksense Rear Park Assist, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Led Bed Lighting, Trailer Tow Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL2JG184712.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Windows

Power sliding rear window

Exterior

TRAILER TOW MIRRORS

Additional Features

20 inch Aluminum Wheels
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
LED BED LIGHTING
6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus 53,682 KM $55,965 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum for sale in Swift Current, SK
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 316,249 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn 162,010 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,155

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500