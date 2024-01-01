$76,155+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
SLT
2018 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$76,155
+ taxes & licensing
Used
284,601KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL2JG184712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Case IH Red
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12704A
- Mileage 284,601 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Rear view Camera, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start!
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2018 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 284,601 kms. It's case ih red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Rear View Camera, Parksense Rear Park Assist, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Led Bed Lighting, Trailer Tow Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DL2JG184712.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Windows
Power sliding rear window
Exterior
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Additional Features
20 inch Aluminum Wheels
ParkSense Rear Park Assist
LED BED LIGHTING
6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 RAM 2500