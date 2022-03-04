$48,627+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,627
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2019 Acura RDX
2019 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD w/Leather - Cooled Seats
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$48,627
+ taxes & licensing
29,644KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558240
- Stock #: P3566
- VIN: 5J8TC2H61KL803363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3566
- Mileage 29,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50086 - Our Price is just $48627!
This 2019 Acura RDX is sharper, sleeker and cleaner, and arguably one of the best new crossovers. This 2019 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
the 2019 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura line up, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Restyled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, but more of a statement piece.This low mileage SUV has just 29,644 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RDX's trim level is A-Spec AWD w/Leather. This A-Spec RDX is full of amazing style and comfort upgrades like air cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, A-Spec exclusive wheels, fog lights, power folding side mirrors, metal sport pedals, and a 3D premium entertainment system. This RDX is packed with premium features like power moonroof, driver memory settings, heated seats, power liftgate, 7 inch multi information display, remote start, keyless access, navigation, 10 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, and Wi-Fi. You also get modern driver assistance and active safety features like collision and road departure mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot information system, front and rear parking sensors, and speed limit information. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
Navigation
Driver Assistance
Hands Free Liftgate
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6