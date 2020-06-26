Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305805
  • Stock #: 11412A
  • VIN: 1GCGTEEN9K1298519
Exterior Colour
Charcoal met
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" ZR2, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

