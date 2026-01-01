$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157 Work Truck
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157 Work Truck
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,689KM
VIN 1GCPYAEH9KZ265395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26T002
- Mileage 177,689 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
remote start
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Tonneau Cover
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Crew Cab
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box Loaded 156,985 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157 Work Truck 177,689 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD Loaded, Heated Buckets, Priced to Sell! 96,139 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500