Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

177,689 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157 Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
13479136

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157 Work Truck

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 13479136
  2. 13479136
  3. 13479136
  4. 13479136
  5. 13479136
  6. 13479136
  7. 13479136
  8. 13479136
  9. 13479136
  10. 13479136
  11. 13479136
  12. 13479136
  13. 13479136
  14. 13479136
  15. 13479136
  16. 13479136
  17. 13479136
  18. 13479136
  19. 13479136
  20. 13479136
  21. 13479136
  22. 13479136
  23. 13479136
  24. 13479136
  25. 13479136
  26. 13479136
  27. 13479136
  28. 13479136
  29. 13479136
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,689KM
VIN 1GCPYAEH9KZ265395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26T002
  • Mileage 177,689 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
remote start
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Tonneau Cover
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Crew Cab
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box Loaded for sale in Swift Current, SK
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box Loaded 156,985 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157 Work Truck for sale in Swift Current, SK
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157 Work Truck 177,689 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD Loaded, Heated Buckets, Priced to Sell! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2021 Nissan Qashqai AWD Loaded, Heated Buckets, Priced to Sell! 96,139 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500