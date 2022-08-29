$48,200+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Aluminum Wheels
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
67,853KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9155359
- Stock #: 3606A
- VIN: 1GCUYDED5KZ178840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $49646 - Our Price is just $48200!
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 67,853 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Locking Tailgate
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
