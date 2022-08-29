2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$48,200 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 8 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9155359

9155359 Stock #: 3606A

3606A VIN: 1GCUYDED5KZ178840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,853 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Locking Tailgate Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Touch Screen EZ-lift tailgate 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.