$64,578+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack 392 - 392 Motor
2019 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack 392 - 392 Motor
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$64,578
+ taxes & licensing
935KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDZFJ4KH627115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # B3835
- Mileage 935 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, 392 Motor, Unique Black Wheels, SRT Performance Pages, Scat Pack Badging, Special Seat Logos!
Compare at $66515 - Our Price is just $64578!
The Dodge Challenger is a name synonymous with speed. This 2019 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 935 kms. It's purple in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Challenger's trim level is Scat Pack 392. Stepping up to this Scat Pack 392 gets you the huge 392 motor, active exhaust, severe duty engine cooling system with engine oil cooler, bigger axle, knock back mitigation, line lock, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, performance hood with dual heat extractors, special spoiler, air catcher headlamp, and SRT performance pages to get the most vroom possible from your new beast. You get all best of modern technology with Uconnect 4C with a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 2 USBs, and an aux jack. LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, fog lamps, special badging and wheels, special interior logos and accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, bright pedals, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera make sure you rule the road in comfort and style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 392 Motor, Unique Black Wheels, Srt Performance Pages, Scat Pack Badging, Special Seat Logos, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZFJ4KH627115.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SRT Performance Pages
Unique Black Wheels
392 Motor
Scat Pack Badging
Special Seat Logos
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
$64,578
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
