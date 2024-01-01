$59,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
Lariat 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
149,628KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT9KEC56268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24T163
- Mileage 149,628 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
