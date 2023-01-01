Menu
2019 Ford Transit

216,016 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 148 Med Rf 9000 GVWR Dual Dr

2019 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 148 Med Rf 9000 GVWR Dual Dr

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,016KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR2DV5KKA68604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T293
  • Mileage 216,016 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2019 Ford Transit