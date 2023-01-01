$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
VAN T-250 148 Med Rf 9000 GVWR Dual Dr
2019 Ford Transit
VAN T-250 148 Med Rf 9000 GVWR Dual Dr
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
216,016KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR2DV5KKA68604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T293
- Mileage 216,016 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2019 Ford Transit