$42,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-380-6842
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
1-888-380-6842
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8479131
- Stock #: 22T081
- VIN: 1GTU9AEF7KZ300823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22T081
- Mileage 87,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019! Very clean and very well priced! This model accommodates 6 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: an outside temperature display, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.