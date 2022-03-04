Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

87,135 KM

Details Description

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Contact Seller
Sale

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8479131
  • Stock #: 22T081
  • VIN: 1GTU9AEF7KZ300823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T081
  • Mileage 87,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! Very clean and very well priced! This model accommodates 6 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: an outside temperature display, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

