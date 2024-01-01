Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

124,595 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

11931845

AWD 4DR SLE

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,595KM
VIN 3GKALTEXXKL344741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T243
  • Mileage 124,595 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-XXXX

888-813-0604

888-813-0604

