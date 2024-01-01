$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
124,595KM
VIN 3GKALTEXXKL344741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T243
- Mileage 124,595 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
