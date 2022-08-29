Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

0 KM

Details Description

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Sale

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9194062
  • Stock #: 129253
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX7KL129253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers style and power in a single package! Top features include a split folding rear seat, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, heated seats, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2012 Ford Escape Lim...
 258,165 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 50,217 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 112,330 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

