2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
111,224KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBX5KD410852
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12544B
- Mileage 111,224 KM
Vehicle Description
Unique Black Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Hands-Free Liftgate, Leather Seats!
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 111,224 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with heated leather seats with red stitching, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, unique black aluminum wheels, 4-wheel drive, an off-road suspension, skid plates, hands free liftgate, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Unique Black Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Hands-free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Red Interior Stitching, Cooled Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX5KD410852.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
UConnect
TOUCHSCREEN
Hands-Free Liftgate
Red Interior Stitching
Unique Black Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
