<b>Unique Black Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Hands-Free Liftgate, Leather Seats!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that its civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 111,224 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Cherokees trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with heated leather seats with red stitching, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, unique black aluminum wheels, 4-wheel drive, an off-road suspension, skid plates, hands free liftgate, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Unique Black Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Hands-free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Red Interior Stitching, Cooled Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX5KD410852 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX5KD410852</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

111,224 KM

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

VIN 1C4PJMBX5KD410852

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12544B
  • Mileage 111,224 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

