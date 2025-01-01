$29,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,100KM
VIN 1C4PJMDN0KD278059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13080A
- Mileage 89,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS, Luxury Group, Leather Seats, Technology Group!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 89,100 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in this Jeep Cherokee Limited with power Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 2.0l I4 Dohc Di Turbo Engine W/ Ess, Luxury Group, Leather Seats, Technology Group, 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDN0KD278059.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Additional Features
Technology Group
Luxury Group
9 Speaker System With Subwoofer
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2019 Jeep Cherokee