2019 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$24,957
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,412KM
VIN 1C4PJMCX9KD176925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olive
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM!
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and very comfortable. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 142,412 kms. It's olive in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include aluminum wheels, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect 4 w/7 inch display and Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCX9KD176925.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Additional Features
SiriusXM
2019 Jeep Cherokee