Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$43,510

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934244
  • Stock #: D11454A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDXXKD130468
Exterior Colour
Velvet Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, Limited 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • Velvet Red Pearl
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Smart Device Integration
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • 3.251 AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4...
  • Customer Preferred Package 26G|3.2L V6 24V VVT Engine w/ESS|9-Spd 948TE FWD/AWD Auto Trans (Make|Velvet Red Pearl Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition III|Special Scheduling Condition II|50 State Emissions|3 Additional Gallons of Gas||Sales...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Dodge

2017 RAM 3500 Laramie
 34,430 KM
$59,978 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Taurus LIM...
 177,981 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 71,554 KM
$24,857 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Send A Message