2019 Jeep Cherokee

30,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613492
  • Stock #: 3673A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCX6KD447701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM!

This 2019 Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 30,500 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include aluminum wheels, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect 4 w/7 inch display and Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
SiriusXM

