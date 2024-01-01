$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Compass
NORTH 4X4
2019 Jeep Compass
NORTH 4X4
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,406KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4NJDBBKK1817328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24T168
- Mileage 43,406 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
2019 Ford F-250 Lariat 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 149,628 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT Crew Loaded Safetied & Affordable! 191,365 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Well Equipped, Nice Shape, Priced to Sell! 165,300 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2019 Jeep Compass