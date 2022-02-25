$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2019 Nissan Rogue
2019 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,648KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8342784
- Stock #: B3539
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC710860
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 21,648 KM
Vehicle Features
PACKAGE AA00 W/NO OPTIONS,Tires - Rear All-Season,All Wheel Drive,ABS,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front All-Season,Automatic Headlights,Power Steering,Power Door Locks,Rear Spoiler,Brake Assist,Power Mirror(s),Heated Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,Variab...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6