Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

21,648 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,648KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8342784
  • Stock #: B3539
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC710860

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 21,648 KM

Vehicle Features

PACKAGE AA00 W/NO OPTIONS,Tires - Rear All-Season,All Wheel Drive,ABS,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front All-Season,Automatic Headlights,Power Steering,Power Door Locks,Rear Spoiler,Brake Assist,Power Mirror(s),Heated Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,Variab...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Nissan

2018 Nissan Murano P...
 13,494 KM
$40,050 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL
 75,756 KM
$29,856 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai SL
 8,937 KM
$35,100 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory