Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,978 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and a handy rear view camera. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT9KN869235 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT9KN869235</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br> o~o

2019 RAM 1500

106,978 KM

Details Description Features

$82,030

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
12017929

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$82,030

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,978KM
VIN 1C6SRFJT9KN869235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Mountain Brown/Lt. Frost Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!

Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,978 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and a handy rear view camera. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT9KN869235.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power pedals
Power Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 127,388 KM $37,989 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk for sale in Swift Current, SK
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk 2,267 KM $63,465 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger AWD 86,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$82,030

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500