$82,030+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$82,030
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,978KM
VIN 1C6SRFJT9KN869235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Mountain Brown/Lt. Frost Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,978 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and a handy rear view camera. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT9KN869235.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power pedals
Power Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2019 RAM 1500