2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$39,984
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,913KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT4KN764143
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12858A
- Mileage 94,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,913 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 1500 Big Horn comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, comfortable cloth seats and premium carpet floors, a leather steering wheel, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This awesome pickup truck also includes power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, an HD suspension, towing equipment, chrome bumpers with rear step, chrome exterior accents, fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Accents, Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFFT4KN764143.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Chrome Accents
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
