2019 RAM 1500

35,722 KM

$41,847

+ tax & licensing
$41,847

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$41,847

+ taxes & licensing

35,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7636273
  • Stock #: 11758A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,722 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS.*This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) , REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, USB Mobile Projection, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, POWER SUNROOF, MOPAR KATZKIN LEATHER SEATS, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Metallic
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Class IV Hitch Receiver
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Apple CarP...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

